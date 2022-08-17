Man Utd v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United v Liverpool: 60 Premier League games. Wins: United 28, Liverpool 18. Goals: United 79, Liverpool 76. Clean sheets: United 18, Liverpool 17

  • Manchester United have won just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6 L5) and are winless in eight since a 2-1 victory in March 2018. The Red Devils last had a longer winless league run against an opponent between 1983 and 1987 (10 v Everton).

  • Liverpool are looking to win three straight away league games against United for the first time in their history.

  • This is the first time both sides are facing each other within the first three games of a league campaign since 2013-14, when Liverpool won 1-0 at Anfield.

  • This is the first ever top-flight meeting where both teams are winless coming into the match (excluding any meetings in the first game of the season).