Bruno Fernandes delighted Manchester United fans when he stopped to pose for selfies and sign autographs when the tour party arrived at the team hotel in Bangkok.

Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo was absent.

Not that it bothered Pimparat Ganthadhagur, secretary of United's official Thailand Supporters' Club, which boasts 210,000 Facebook followers and 1,300 members.

"I don't care whether he stays or leaves," she said.

"It seems like he wants to be more popular than the team. The team must come first, not Cristiano Ronaldo."