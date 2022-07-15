It always looked likely, but it's now been officially confirmed that St Mirren's opening game of the league season at home to Motherwell will be played a day later on Sunday, 31 July.

The fixture change is due to the Fir Park club's European exploits as Graham Alexander's men will be in Sligo the Thursday prior playing the second leg of their Europa Conference League second-round qualifier.

The first leg takes place this coming Thursday in Lanarkshire.