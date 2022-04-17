Newcastle United 2-1 Leicester City: Rodgers reaction

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said: "We were much the better team. We controlled most of the game, scored a very good goal and had lots of really good moments in the game. And physically, we were excellent considering we played on Thursday.

"The message is always 'if you control the ball, you control the game'. For some reason, right at the end, we decided to go long with it, then we gave it away and they had a breakaway. It was very harsh on us because I thought some of our play and our pressing was excellent.

"We were fantastic the first 25 minutes, then were a little loose with our passing. Second half we controlled the game really well, moved them around the field and got into some really good areas, so the minimum you should take is a point in those circumstances."