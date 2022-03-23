Scotland call-ups hearten Colquhoun

Former Hearts winger John Colquhoun says the growing contingent of Tynecastle players in the Scotland squad "shows the progress the club's making".

Craig Halkett was called up on Monday after Scott McKenna withdrew injured and joined club-mate Craig Gordon in the squad. However, Halkett's defensive partner at Hearts, John Souttar, misses Thursday's friendly with Poland injured.

"It's not like Scotland are struggling for players or for form," said Colquhoun. "This is a Scotland team that has lots of good players playing in the Premier League down south.

"Unless you're a Hearts supporter, Craig Halkett will have flown under the radar. But having watched him on a regular basis, I absolutely believe he deserves a chance. Craig Gordon is the best goalkeeper we have, no question about that."