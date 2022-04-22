Jackson on manager situation, Burnley revival and Wolves threat

Mike Jackson has been speaking to the media before Burnley's game with Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On the managerial situation: “We’ve just spoken [with chairman Alan Pace] and he’s asked us to carry on with the game on Sunday so we just crack on.”

Erik Pieters is running on grass now and his recovery is on track. Ashley Westwood’s operation “has gone well” but there is no timescale on his return at the moment.

Jackson said he has helped the players “remember who they are”, adding: “We’ve just made little tweaks. They came together and it galvanised them.”

He is wary of the constant threat of Premier League opponents: “I think every team in the Premier League is dangerous. If you sleep for a moment then you can get cut open. There are good sides with top-class managers and good players, so we’ve got to be on it.”

On Wolves, who are the fringes of European qualification: “Wolves is a club with a clear identity of how they play, but they are very difficult to play against. We've got to try to find those weaknesses.”

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences