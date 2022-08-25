"This is a concrete transfer story. It's definitely happening. There are a lot of happy people at Newcastle."

So says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards about Alexander Isak, the Real Sociedad striker heavily linked with a move to St James' Park.

"He has been the unanimous first choice at Newcastle since late spring," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He is a perfect signing for them.

"They didn't just want a new number nine - they've got a very good one already in Callum Wilson but he's just not available enough.

"They wanted a player who could deputise for Wilson through the middle when he's injured but also wanted someone who could play with him.

"Isak has huge upside and was one of the most highly-rated players in Europe this time last year. He's a really exciting player and Newcastle think they have got a real coup."

