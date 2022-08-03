Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Since promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 I have predicted fifteenth-place finishes for Leeds United. Ninth and seventeenth positions with hauls of 59 and 38 points respectively are what transpired in widely differing seasons.

But after the struggle to stay in the division last time around I genuinely feel that a stress free 15th would represent relative success and signify the club consolidating its status this year. Jon Newsome, a title winner in 1992 and a regular at Elland Road on matchday, told me recently that just avoiding the drop again is acceptable because it takes more than a few years of top flight revenue streams to build up enough reserves to be anywhere near competitive.

There is always something deliciously exciting about the unknown with just a few days to go before the first game of a new season. New players and a new style under head coach Jesse Marsch have everybody wondering how United will perform. Excitement builds around right-back Rasmus Kristensen who has the hallmarks of a cult hero in the making whilst midfielder Brenden Aaronson's tireless running could make him a real pest for opposing defences.

But nobody really knows anything do they? Speaking to Wolves supporter Ryan Leister from the Wolves Report podcast on West Yorkshire Sport Daily, he was confident of victory at Elland Road in Saturday's opener and feels his side could finish anywhere from seventh to seventeenth. A solid pre-season under Bruno Lage, a more attacking style of play and a big-money signing in Nathan Collins to sit alongside Max Kilman in a back four he feels points towards a top half finish. But he tempered that with the madness of starting the opening weeks of the season without a recognised number nine after injury to Raul Jimenez.

The crazy nature of Leeds' 3-2 comeback win at Molineux in the last encounter between the sides tells you all you need to know about what we can expect this year. Down and out one minute and coming away with the spoils the next.

