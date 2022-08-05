Leicester v Brentford: Team news

Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira has been ruled out for six months after rupturing his Achilles in the friendly against Sevilla.

Harvey Barnes was also forced off in that match and faces several weeks out.

Brentford duo Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos will both miss the start of the season through injury, while Ethan Pinnock is a long-term absentee.

Ben Mee could make his debut after joining on a free transfer from Burnley.

