Aguerd has 'successful surgery'

West Ham have said that summer signing Nayef Aguerd has had successful surgery on the ankle injury he picked up in the pre-season friendly against Rangers.

The Hammers added that the Morocco defender will now "continue his rehabilitation at Rush Green with the club’s medical team".

The 26-year-old agreed a five-year deal at London Stadium when West Ham signed him for £30m from Rennes in June.

