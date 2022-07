Everton have approached Paris St-Germain over re-signing midfielder Idrissa Gueye, with talks set to continue over the next few days. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, the club are set to receive a sell-on fee for Ademola Lookman, with Atalanta having agreed to sign the winger from RB Leipzig for 15m euros (£12.5m). (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian), external

