West Ham 0-2 Man City: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester City answered every question about where Erling Haaland will fit into their side and how he will blend himself into their studied passing style in this win over West Ham United.

In a hugely impressive Premier League debut, Haaland provided an explosive cutting edge as he lurked around the Hammers' defence with intent throughout, waiting for the service he knew would come.

A pass from Ilkay Gundogan played him in after 36 minutes only for him to be brought down by West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola. Haaland scored the penalty with consummate ease.

The moment we will see replayed plenty of times this season came when Kevin De Bruyne’s inch-perfect pass put him clear to stride on and score his second. There never seemed the slightest chance of Haaland missing and so it proved.

He was substituted to a standing ovation with the game won and on this early evidence City manager Pep Guardiola has added a devastating weapon to his already potent attacking armoury.