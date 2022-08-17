Everton defender Mason Holgate says there is "no need to panic" after two defeats to date.

The Toffees have been beaten by Chelsea and Aston Villa so far, and face Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Holgate said: "There is no need to panic yet. Yes we'd have liked more than two losses, there's no sugar coating that. It's two games into the season, we are still making signings and gelling. The performances were there. If we start taking our chances I'm sure we will be fine."

Asked about new signing Amadou Onana, Holgate added: "He looks like a really good signing and I think he's going to help us. Not only him, Conor Coady, we've made a lot of good signings. It is going to take us maybe a few more weeks to click properly. Hopefully when it does click it turns into results and is a great season for us.

"Conor and James Tarkowski are two very good players. Ultimately when people are vocal like that it will help us as a team and me as well. Now there is a lot of competition for places and that's good for us going forward."