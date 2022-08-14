Spurs striker Harry Kane to Sky Sports: "It was a tough game, playing against a really good side. We knew it was going to be a really tough battle. First half we weren’t good enough with or without the ball but second half I thought we came out and pressed well, got the goal. It was disappointing the way we conceded the second.

"But we carried on fighting and pressing and got one at the end there. I’m happy with the way we fought back especially second half and really nice feeling to get that one at the end.

"I flicked it on and I couldn’t really see where the ball went and then I saw the net rustling and it was right in front of our away fans. Especially after that chance I had earlier in the second half, it was nice to see that one go in.

"It was a really important game for us to show where we are as a team. It’s a marathon not a sprint and we’ve got a long way to go with a World Cup in between but it was important especially after losing five or six times to them in cup or league, away from home at Stamford Bridge hasn’t been our best place over the years so to come away with a point especially at the end was a good feeling.

"It's disappointing to see the red cards, I didn’t see what happened. Obviously it was an emotional game, London derby, the passion from both sides, both teams wanted to win. That’s sometimes what happens in these games."