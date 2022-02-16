We asked you for your views on how Wolves are performing this season after an impressive win at Spurs on Sunday.

Here's a snapshot of what you said:

Cathy: I think they have done brilliantly this season. If they finish in a top four spot who knows what could happen? But football is a funny old game!

John: What Lage is doing is almost comparable to Cloughie, back in the day. He's bringing players on, instilling confidence and belief in their abilities, and most of all a team ethos. There's no 'I' in team.

Alec: The club has a feeling of cautious optimism about it at the moment. Europe is a real possibility, which means I think most fans would feel some slight disappointment if we were to miss out. Anything in the top eight is an overachievement though, and Bruno Lage is doing an incredible job. Hopefully the emergence of 19-year-old [Luke] Cundle helps with midfield depth.

Do you agree? Have your say on Wolves