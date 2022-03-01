BBC Sport

Burnley v Leicester: What does the form show?

Published

  • Burnley have taken seven points from their past three Premier League games (W2 D1), as many as they had from their previous 11 in the competition (W0 D7 L4).

  • Burnley are looking to secure consecutive home league wins for the first time since December 2020 following their 1-0 victory over Spurs last time out at Turf Moor.

  • Leicester City are winless in their past five league games. They last had a longer run without a win in the Premier League in February 2019 (six games).

  • Leicester have lost their past four Premier League away games, conceding at least twice in each. They last had a longer run of consecutive defeats on the road between September and December 2014 (seven matches).

  • The Foxes have won just 12.5% of their Premier League games when striker Jamie Vardy has not started this season (W1 D2 L5), compared with 40% with Vardy in the starting XI (W6 D4 L5).