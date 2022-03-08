Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says Everton can be under no illusions they are in a relegation battle after their 5-0 loss to Tottenham.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "There are ways to lose a game and this wasn’t one of them.

"They were really feeble at the end. They shot themselves in the foot with the Michael Keane own goal and then a really poor error from Jordan Pickford for Son’s goal - and then they had a mountain to climb.

"Harry Kane got the third and you think they’ll go in at half-time and there will be harsh words from Frank Lampard and Everton will respond, but Spurs scored seconds after the restart and it was a long second half for Everton. At the end, they were just ambling around.

"If he [Lampard] didn’t think he was in a relegation battle before this evening, he will certainly know he’s in one now. Dominic Calvert-Lewin coming back into the side looked miles off the pace. That’s a concern.

"They weren’t brave enough off the ball in the final third and defensively, any time a ball went into the Everton box it was the Spurs players who were on to it first.

"Whichever area you want to pick out for Everton - from the goalkeeper all the way through the different sections of the team - they were so below par, so below standard. Frank Lampard has to somehow lift these players for the next game."

Hear more reaction to Everton's loss to Tottenham