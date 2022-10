Liverpool will consider a move for Bayern Munich's 19-year-old Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala next summer should they fail to land Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror, external)

Meanwhile, Guinea midfielder Naby Keita will not discuss a new deal with the Reds until January. His current contract expires next summer. (Bild, external)

