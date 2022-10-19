S﻿ilva on Tete, lack of goals and Villa challenge

M﻿arco Silva has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League game against Aston Villa.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Fulham boss:

  • "﻿It will be difficult" for Kenny Tete to be in the squad, but Silva said he will assess the situation.

  • Otherwise, Silva's squad should be similar to the one that faced Bournemouth at the weekend.

  • When it comes to scoring goals, Silva said all the focus is on Aleksandar Mitrovic "but other players will start to pop up more".

  • O﻿n goals conceded, he added: "Clearly we have to improve in these situations. We have to perform at our best level, on the ball and off the ball, as a collective."

  • P﻿laying Villa "is a very good challenge" and Silva said his side must be at their best to take all three points.

  • On opposite number Steven Gerrard, who has been facing criticism from Villa supporters, he said: "I've had tough moments and very good moments. I prefer to highlight the good moments. Some tough moments make you better and I'm sure Steven Gerrard knows how to deal with the situation."