Silva on Tete, lack of goals and Villa challenge
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League game against Aston Villa.
Here are the key lines from the Fulham boss:
"It will be difficult" for Kenny Tete to be in the squad, but Silva said he will assess the situation.
Otherwise, Silva's squad should be similar to the one that faced Bournemouth at the weekend.
When it comes to scoring goals, Silva said all the focus is on Aleksandar Mitrovic "but other players will start to pop up more".
On goals conceded, he added: "Clearly we have to improve in these situations. We have to perform at our best level, on the ball and off the ball, as a collective."
Playing Villa "is a very good challenge" and Silva said his side must be at their best to take all three points.
On opposite number Steven Gerrard, who has been facing criticism from Villa supporters, he said: "I've had tough moments and very good moments. I prefer to highlight the good moments. Some tough moments make you better and I'm sure Steven Gerrard knows how to deal with the situation."