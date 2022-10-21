J﻿urgen Klopp wants his players to stay open-minded about formations and expects to change systems regularly throughout the season.

A﻿fter a poor start to the campaign, Klopp switched from the tried and tested 4-3-3 formation, with the Reds lining up in a fluid 4-4-2 against West Ham on Wednesday.

Asked what the system offers, Klopp said: "Stability, closing gaps we left open in the weeks before. Not on purpose it just happened.

"We played for quite a time a specific system and a specific way. When you get used to things you lose a little bit the desire for the detail. Because it was so well tuned how we defended or how we pressed or how we did different things, little things can change a lot that’s why we had to change a big thing and to start thinking new about it as a group.

"It’s actually not a big difference, it’s a change of responsibilities slightly. It gave us so far more stability in different moments. It all depends on who is available and who is fit. When we started 4-4-2 we had two more strikers available. It felt like a long time ago but it was only 10 days.

"We have to stay open for all different possibilities and we will make decisions about that. It’s about what is best for us and what is worse for the opponent, that’s pretty much how we tried to set up and that’s what we always did and will do."