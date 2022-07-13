Dundee Utd lose bounce game with Port Vale
- Published
Dundee United lost a 75 minute-friendly with Port Vale at their summer training camp in Spain.
Summer signings Steven Fletcher, Dylan Levitt and Craig Sibbald all started the game which was broken into three 25 minutes blocks.
Tommy McDermott scored the only goal at the La Cala resort.
United return home on Friday and continue their pre-season preparations against Sunderland at Tannadice on Saturday.
Skip twitter post
All the talking points from our pre-season friendly against Port Vale 👇— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 13, 2022
🇪🇸 | #UnitedInPursuit
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post