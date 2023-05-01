Leeds United's players have released a statement in response to criticism they have received over a video circulating online.

In the video that has been widely shared on social media, the players can be seen leaving their hotel before Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth without interacting with fans waiting in the lobby - including a child waving at the players as they pass.

The players' statement in full:

"As the first-team squad at Leeds United, we wanted to reach out to the fanbase regarding yesterday's game and subsequent posts on social media.

"First, the performance was not good enough. There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this.

"What is just as concerning to us as a group is the video online of us leaving the hotel. Words can't express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad.

"On a matchday we do an activation walk. Before and after this, we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but that we are also on time when leaving for games.

"However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful.

"We do not believe that this fight is over and we will keep going until the last ball is kicked this season. Thank you again for your support."

