Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Analysis

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

This has been a season to enjoy for Brentford fans - they have never been in danger of relegation and have even enjoyed a flirtation with the European places.

A run of six Premier League games without a win prior to this game may have ended hopes of a top-seven finish. Currently, they sit six points behind Tottenham in seventh having played a game more.

But, Brentford claimed a memorable 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea last season and while a repeat of such a win never looked likely, they were nevertheless impressively comfortable against the struggling Blues.

Thomas Frank's side finished 13th in their first Premier League campaign last season and, with five games remaining, they are firmly on target to comfortably better that this term.