Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen's stunning 2-0 win over Rangers, their first triumph over the Ibrox side at Pittodrie for seven years.

It's fair to say you're a pretty happy bunch at the minute:

Richard: A wonderful second half performance from the Dons. Give the job to Barry permanently and let's take this team to Europe!

Calum: Aberdeen utterly outstanding in the second half today. Yes they rode their luck at time but Barry Robson has the boys playing with their hearts and souls - that’s what it’s all about! Give him the permanent job NOW!

Andy: Brilliant display, especially the second half. My concern is how many of these players will be there next season.

Shona: We didn’t play well in the first half, but second half we bossed it. Scales was outstanding, probably his best game in an Aberdeen shirt. The whole team played with heart and passion, and thoroughly deserved the victory.

John: We humbled them, absolutely brilliant performance from the Dons. Miovski had a really good game, and the defence was rock solid. Duk didn’t play that well but it's OK because we still won.

Anon: The boys were absolutely fantastic from the first whistle, absolutely outstanding defending from Liam Scales, Angus Mcdonald and Mattie Pollock! The midfield was absolutely solid, and the strikers were brilliant. Scales' goal was absolute luck, but an amazing goal. Miovski's header from Clarkson's ball was brilliant too. A very well deserved 3 points!

Niall: Success is built on a solid defence and Robson has excelled in this aspect, completely transforming this side. Clarkson again proved invaluable in defence and attack. Given Rangers' possession stats this was a real test of resilience that demonstrated every Dons player is now working for each other.

John: Great result. If Robson doesn’t get the job, the board want their heads examined. What he has done to the team in the short time is a miracle. Darvel is only a distant nightmare - he has given the club back its pride.

Stuart: Great to see an Aberdeen side that was aggressive, willing to press high particularly in the second half. Pundits keep saying it’s the same players that let Goodwin down, but in reality we got two new central defenders in January (Pollock and MacDonald) and we are now playing Scales and McCrorie in their correct positions. That’s been key!