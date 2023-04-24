Steve Cooper believes the City Ground will "help enormously" in the relegation run-in for his Nottingham Forest side.

Forest have only won six Premier League games this season, however they beat Liverpool and Tottenham at home and drew with champions Manchester City in front of their own fans.

On Wednesday, they welcome Brighton to the banks of the River Trent, in desperate need of points in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

"We have to really back ourselves and believe," he said. "We are at home and under the lights at the City Ground, we have shown we can put in really good performances.

"The supporters have been incredible through the good and the bad on the pitch. We will never take it for granted or be entitled by it but it can help enormously.

"For example, at the weekend before the game kicked off the players got into a huddle and mentioned the supporters that they could hear the most were ours. That tells you how much they are with us.

"However, we have to play our part staff to try and make that connection with the fans so that it is tough for Brighton but, more importantly, better for us."