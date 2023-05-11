Crystal Palace's biggest disappointment this season

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

A lot has been said about the departure of Patrick Vieira and there were, of course, contributing circumstances that ended his tenure at the club.

However, the biggest disappointment was the lack of support the Frenchman received from the board in both the summer and January transfer windows.

Of course, that is not solely to blame for him not still being at Selhurst Park, but when a manager shows some signs of changing the direction of the club - which is exactly what he had been appointed to do - you have to wonder how we would be faring at this point had he been given the opportunity to make the additions to the squad he so desperately needed.

