Flynn extends stay with one-year deal

Ryan Flynn brings "vast experience and quality" to St Mirren, says manager Stephen Robinson, after the midfielder extended his stay by triggering a one-year contract extension.

Having joined in January 2018, the 34-year-year-old is Saints' longest-serving player and has made four starts in 23 appearances this season.

Flynn follows Greg Kiltie, Marcus Fraser, Mark O'Hara, Trevor Carson and Richard Taylor in signing new deals in recent months.

"He’s shown he can still go into the team and do well in numerous positions," said Robinson.

"As a squad player, he’s fantastic, and as an experienced professional, he’s exactly what we need at the football club.

"He’ll get involved in a little bit of the coaching in the first team as well and I want him to be a part of what we are doing."