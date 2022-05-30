Smith agrees contract extension

Connor Smith has agreed terms with Heart of Midlothian on a contract into next season and beyond after the 20-year-old midfielder helped Queen's Park win promotion to the Scottish Championship while on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hearts right-back Nathaniel Atkinson has been included in the Australia squad for their crucial World Cup play-off next month along with three former Hibernian players - Martin Boyle, Jackson Irvine and Jamie Maclaren. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

