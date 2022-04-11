Liverpool safety net secures point at Man City

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Liverpool were not at their best in what is quite simply the biggest game of the Premier League season - so it is testimony to what they possess that they still came away from Manchester City with a draw.

They were nervous in the first half but their safety net is a devastating attack that can rescue any situation and those two trusty strikers Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane did the job as their goals earned a point in this thrilling draw.

Liverpool may still be one point adrift of City but manager Jurgen Klopp and his players retain a steely belief that this deficit will be addressed successfully in the final seven league games of the season.

Now, like City, they must confirm their place in the Champions League semi-finals and there must be great confidence they will do so as they defend a lead from the quarter-final first leg against Benfica at Anfield.

These are meetings between two genuine heavyweights of world club football. Nothing could separate them here, whetting the appetite for what they could produce between now and the end of the season.