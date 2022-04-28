Marsch says winger Crysencio Summerville (ankle) will miss the rest of the campaign after suffering an injury in training prior to the draw at Crystal Palace. He joins midfielder Adam Forshaw and striker Tyler Roberts, whose seasons are also over.

But Marsch is hopeful that forward Patrick Bamford (foot) could be back next week to face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

"Pragmatic and aggressive" is the way he will approach the visit of Premier League champions City on Saturday.

On continuing to play Dan James as the main striker despite his barren run in front of goal. "I've spoken to Dan multiple times, I know this isn't his desired or best position. But Dan there can mean we're able to control what (the opposition) are doing better."

Marsch is also backing the contribution made by Mateusz Klich in a deep lying defensive role, despite substituting him for Robin Koch at Palace: "It wasn't anyone's best game. Klich and I spoke after the match. I really like Klichy, I love his personality and he's been a big part of our success so far."

Junior Firpo is pushing for a return at left-back but this may not be the game for that as he is pleased with Stuart Dallas' adaptability, who he could envisage also in the number six role.

On the importance of goalkeeper Illan Meslier to the squad, should interest centre on him from outside while the main transfer speculation revolves around Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips: "Let's keep him". Marsch added that he is delighted with his attitude and confidence and felt the clean sheet at Watford was a big moment for him.