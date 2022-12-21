Livi will take positives from second half display - analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

This was a curious encounter.

Livingston were comfortably second best for the opening 45 minutes, as Celtic poured men forward and deservedly went 2-0 up.

That was until Nicky Devlin's goal just before half-time.

Livingston's performance vastly improved with some tactical and personnel changes and it was a far more even contest in the second half. They will take real positives from that.

Yes, Celtic had more of the ball but struggled to create clear opportunities. There was always a nagging thought that Livingston might just somehow nick a second.

David Martindale's side consistently punch above their weight, and did so again here.