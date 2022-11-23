L﻿iverpool's winter training camp in Dubai should focus on "rest and recuperation" and not relentless fitness work.

T﻿hat is the view of some of the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

G﻿uest Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast said: "I've always had this thing that whenever Liverpool go on warm-weather training camps something seems to go wrong.

"Liverpool have lacked legs this season. We know the much-famed approach of Jurgen Klopp in terms of what we do in pre-season. I know they ran the lads ragged at the start of the season. I’d be worried to see what impact that could have.

"Klopp likes to have mini pre-seasons. I just don’t think that’s something we could potentially benefit from. I think it’s rest and recuperation.

"I love the idea of Luis Diaz coming back into the fold. I think you started to see in the last couple of games Liverpool had that unpredictability back.

"Nunez is chaos in a can, we know that. Bring Diaz back and you could see Liverpool pressing from the front again, which we didn’t really seem to do during the first part of the season.

"If we bring in a midfielder during the window, you could be looking at a very different Liverpool in the second-half of the season."

