Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was encouraged by the display in defeat to Serie A leaders Napoli in Turkey over the weekend.

Wilfried Zaha gave Palace the lead but the Italian giants came back and ultimately cruised to a 3-1 win over the Eagles.

“Defensively we have a long way to go, but we are playing against a top Serie A team still involved in the Champions League,” Vieira said.

“It was a really good test for us because that highlights the phases of the game that we have to improve and shows how we have to go more into details and be more solid defensively.

“The positive is that we defended well at times, but it is not consistent enough. We created situations, we had a couple of chances where we could have scored but we didn’t score."

Palace host Real Valladolid at Selhurst Park on Friday as preparations for the return of the Premier League intensify and Vieira believes the week away has been beneficial.

“Physically we are in a good place," he said. "We put in hard work, hard sessions and we can compete for 95 minutes.

“There was a bit of fatigue but I’m really pleased with the week in Turkey.”