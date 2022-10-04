A﻿ny win over Aberdeen is sweet for Dundee Utd fans. But the victory on 4 October 1998 was particularly special as it ended a staggering eight-month wait for a home victory.

G﻿ary McSwegan got the only goal at Tannadice with a 20-yard strike to settle the New Firm derby, which was played on a Sunday night.

I﻿t was a second successive league victory for Paul Sturrock's men and hauled them off the foot of the table. They would end the season second bottom, six points clear of relegated Dunfermline.

Dundee U﻿td: Dijkstra, Paterson, Pascual, Skoldmark, Patterson, Malpas, Miller (McLaren 85), Zetterlund, Easton, Dodds, McSwegan. Not used: Gallacher, McNally, Dolan, Thompson.