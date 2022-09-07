Tavernier determined to 'rectify' Old Firm loss

Captain James Tavernier says a squad meeting has strengthened Rangers' resolve to "rectify" their Old Firm thrashing when they face Ajax in Wednesday's Champions League group opener.

"As a squad we openly speak, and the staff and the boss put the points across," said Tavernier.

"It's something we always go through no matter what the scoreline and we know it's something we need to put right.

"When we drop below that bar we speak to one another. It's something that we will demand from every single one in that changing room, that our standards are high and we put in the performance that the boss wants and that we all want.

"Obviously we were disappointed with the weekend and what happened.

"But the good thing about European football is you have a midweek game and the chance to really bounce back to the performances you want to do, to rectify things."