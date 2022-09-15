M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was quite similar to two years ago when we played in the quarter-final against Dortmund. Then Phil [Foden] scored the last minute.

"We had a lot of problems to get our rhythm and were so passive in our transition. We were playing in the wrong gear. They defended really well.

"Phil, Bernardo [Silva] and Julian [Alvarez] gave us another rhythm and this is who we are. The Champions League doesn’t wait. It doesn’t forgive you.

"Hopefully we can learn a lesson for Saturday against Wolves, one of the toughest opponents we’ve played in the last few years."

O﻿n Erling Haaland's spectacular winner: "Maybe you know the influence Johann Cruyff had on my life, as a person, a manager, a mentor. Cruyff scored in the Camp Nou an incredible goal against Atletico Madrid that was quite similar to Haaland's. It was exceptional."

