'Haaland goal brought back Cruyff memories' - Guardiola
- Published
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was quite similar to two years ago when we played in the quarter-final against Dortmund. Then Phil [Foden] scored the last minute.
"We had a lot of problems to get our rhythm and were so passive in our transition. We were playing in the wrong gear. They defended really well.
"Phil, Bernardo [Silva] and Julian [Alvarez] gave us another rhythm and this is who we are. The Champions League doesn’t wait. It doesn’t forgive you.
"Hopefully we can learn a lesson for Saturday against Wolves, one of the toughest opponents we’ve played in the last few years."
On Erling Haaland's spectacular winner: "Maybe you know the influence Johann Cruyff had on my life, as a person, a manager, a mentor. Cruyff scored in the Camp Nou an incredible goal against Atletico Madrid that was quite similar to Haaland's. It was exceptional."
