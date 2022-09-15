'I want to give everything for this amazing club'
Serge Aurier says being part of Nottingham Forest's history on their Premier League return is what attracted him to the club.
The right-back signed for Forest last week, but will not feature for Steve Cooper's side until after the international break as he waits for visa approval.
In his first interview since joining the club, Aurier said: "It’s a great chance for me to be here. The timing was long but I’m finally here and I’m really happy.
"I know the history of the club. I know it’s one of the big clubs in England. I know the fans are great because I saw the games before coming here.
"I saw a good spirit, a good atmosphere in the stadium and I’m really, really happy to be here.
"I want to give everything for this amazing club and amazing fans because I know it’s a special season for the club.
"It’s been a long time since they last played in the Premier League and that’s why I signed here, to be part of the history of this big club."
