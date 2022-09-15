S﻿erge Aurier says being part of Nottingham Forest's history on their Premier League return is what attracted him to the club.

T﻿he right-back signed for Forest last week, but will not feature for Steve Cooper's side until after the international break as he waits for visa approval.

I﻿n his first interview since joining the club, Aurier said: "It’s a great chance for me to be here. The timing was long but I’m finally here and I’m really happy.

"I know the history of the club. I know it’s one of the big clubs in England. I know the fans are great because I saw the games before coming here.

"I saw a good spirit, a good atmosphere in the stadium and I’m really, really happy to be here.

"I want to give everything for this amazing club and amazing fans because I know it’s a special season for the club.

"It’s been a long time since they last played in the Premier League and that’s why I signed here, to be part of the history of this big club."