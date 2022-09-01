What do Palace need on deadline day?

We asked if you'd like to see any signings from Crystal Palace and which areas still need attention.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Lewis: Palace are in a good spot to retain 12th but to push on we need a central midfielder. Gallagher or Aouar would sit nicely and then Sarr for some more depth up top. Zaha new deal and Wan-Bissaka on loan. Banger.

Tony: We have a paper thin squad with literally nothing on the bench. Never seem to have any money, think we might get a couple of loans at best.

Bob: Definitely need a new number nine and Conor Gallagher, either on loan or for £30m. Then we'll have an excellent starting XI and a good squad overall.

Adam: I'd like to see us sign a top quality striker to put away the chances created by Zaha and Eze, plus a box-to-box midfielder to replace Gallagher. I hear Chelsea have a young midfielder with the initials CG who may be available...

Peter: Palace need another central midfielder before the deadline. Schlupp is a great fill in but he's not really up to playing there every week. Gallagher? maybe but I'd rather go for Tielemans - better ball player and cheaper by the sound of it. Up front? Zaha is doing a better job than our out and out strikers at present, so we may not need another striker.