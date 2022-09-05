Miller hopes for repeat of 'sensational' Hearts

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has backed Hearts to recover from a run of five defeats in six games as they make their Europa Conference League debut against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

Robbie Neilson's side narrowly missed out on reaching the Europa League after a home second-leg defeat by Zurich that followed Jorge Grant's red card.

"For the 54 minutes against Zurich at Tynecastle, Hearts were absolutely sensational," Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"They should have been at least one or two goals up and then the man gets sent off and it completely changes the game. So they were really unfortunate that happened and they didn't get themselves into the Europa League.

"But they always had the safety net of the Conference League and they will be approaching it in the same way - they are at home and have that crowd behind them. 20,000 at Tynecastle will be expectant because they have seen, with the performances they have put on, they are more than capable of competing at this level."

While Hearts were losing 1-0 away to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, Basaksehir were stretching their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 2-0 home defeat of Alanyaspor that keeps them third in the Super Lig, one point behind leaders Konyaspor but with a game in hand.

The Edinburgh side have been hampered by injuries to some key players and Neilson has been unable to recruit as many quality players as he would have liked before the closer of the summer transfer window.

"I think, if you look at their squad, they have the numbers, but they have quite a long injury list - and it's not just any guys that are out, they are big losses," Miller added.

"I really like the squad that he's built, the way that they play and the players within that are doing pretty well as well."