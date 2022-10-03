B﻿BC Radio 5 Live have taken a look at Erling Haaland's outstanding start to life at Manchester City.

H﻿ere's a selection of views:

Former Premier League striker Brian Deane: "Haaland is a phenomenal talent. He's got everything.

"I've been watching football over the past couple of years and I haven't seen a lot of centre-forwards going into the six-yard box and scoring tap-ins.

"He ticks every box. It's just been the natural evolution of Manchester City - they've brought in the perfect player for their system now."

Times chief sports writer Henry Winter: "We've been privileged to have some greats in this country and Haaland is still only 22. The scary thing is he will only get better.

"Another one of Haaland's strengths is the support he's got around him on the pitch, through the passing from Kevin de Bruyne, and also the support off the pitch.

"It was interesting in his interview afterwards, you could just see the burning desire he had inside him. This guy is so strong, physically and mentally."

S﻿ports psychologist Misha Jervis: "Haaland is anchored in the people around him off the pitch and that comes together in his physiology and how he plays on the pitch. It allows him to be creative and to come into a place where he can see lots of possibilities.

"﻿It's only from that platform of security that you can come and show what you can do."

L﻿isten back to a fascinating programme from 01'00'00 on BBC Sounds