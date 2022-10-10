W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Chelsea's Premier League victory over Wolves on Saturday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Chelsea fans

Ian: With Wolves between the two Milan matches, I understood there would be some rotation - but seven changes?! It was brave, particularly bearing in mind there could’ve been a bounce after the sacking of Wolves' manager, but it proved to be hugely successful. A debut, a debut goal, three goals and clean sheet - wow!

Damian: It is good to see more vertical and decisive play from Chelsea. Players spending less time on the ball, keeping shape and having a high press. What a revolution from Potter, albeit early days.

Frank: I thought the Blues played well but just lacked final touch in front of goal. If we just get that going we will be a power house. COYB!

Wolves fans

Scott: Another dismal defeat. The only silver lining was seeing young Joe Hodge come on and look positive. This was a game the defence and keeper Jose Sa will not want to watch back. Whoever comes in has a huge task to lift the mood among the players and fans. It won’t be easy.

David: The poor defending makes letting Conor Coady leave an even worse decision - possibly the worst Wolves have made since selling Robbie Keane. Now Everton have the tightest defence in the Premier League - there's a link there somewhere...

Mikail: The squad we’ve got we should be doing better and Broja is not good enough to be scoring against us.