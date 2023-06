You've already seen Bournemouth's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

After Bournemouth host West Ham on the opening weekend, the next three visitors to Vitality Stadium are Tottenham (26 August), Chelsea (16 September) and Arsenal (30 September).

On Boxing Day it's set to be Fulham at home.

The Cherries will end the season with games against Arsenal (a), Brentford (h) and Chelsea (a).

Have your say on the fixtures here