Sutton's predictions: Newcastle v Leeds

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Leeds found it tough going against Manchester City on Wednesday and this is another difficult game for them because Newcastle are playing with so much confidence at the moment.

We know Leeds will give it everything but Newcastle are solid at the back and they have got plenty of goals in them too.

Maulo's prediction: Leeds have got a great work rate but Newcastle are doing so well and I am expecting them to carry on doing what they are doing. 2-0

