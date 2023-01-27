Stefan Bajcetic has spoken of how he has been "dreaming" of signing a long-term contract with Liverpool.

The 18-year-old, who put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday, initially joined the club's youth set up in December 2020.

"It feels amazing," he said. "It's something I've been dreaming of in these two years I've been here and something that I've been working hard [for] as well.

"It's crazy. A year ago I was playing U18s football and now I've started some games, made my debut and even scored a goal – that was something I never expected to happen this year."

The former Celta Vigo academy player, who has made 10 first-team appearances this season and scored one goal - at Aston Villa on 26 December, says he does "feel the pressure" but that it's "part of football nowadays".

Bajcetic initially began as a central defender before moving into a midfield role - and has talked about the support in the dressing room.

"Not only Thiago but Millie [James Milner] as well helps me a lot," he said. "He's like a coach inside the changing room and he always gives me some tips and tries to help me all the time. That's very helpful for me. And obviously Thiago as well.

"My target is to be a regular here at Liverpool and keep winning trophies with this club and achieving things collectively basically."