Will Magpies need another replay?
Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated in five of their six FA Cup ties against Newcastle United. The only time they’ve progressed was in 1965-66, going on to reach the final that year only to lose 3-2 to Everton.
Newcastle have lost their last three matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions, losing twice to the Owls in their 2016-17 title-winning Championship season.
Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last 18 matches in the FA Cup against top-flight opponents when they aren’t part of the top-flight themselves (D5 L12). That win came away at Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019-20.
Newcastle were eliminated by League One side Cambridge United in last season’s FA Cup. The Magpies haven’t gone out against sides from outside the top-two divisions of English football in consecutive seasons since 1979-80 (vs Chester City) and 1980-81 (vs Exeter City).