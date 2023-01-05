Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated in five of their six FA Cup ties against Newcastle United. The only time they’ve progressed was in 1965-66, going on to reach the final that year only to lose 3-2 to Everton.

Newcastle have lost their last three matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions, losing twice to the Owls in their 2016-17 title-winning Championship season.

Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last 18 matches in the FA Cup against top-flight opponents when they aren’t part of the top-flight themselves (D5 L12). That win came away at Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019-20.