Analysis: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

Boss Graham Potter spoke about taking a step forward with a win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, and this being a little one back.

It is fair to say his reign as Chelsea manger has not got off to the start he, or the club, would have wanted.

More dropped points for the fifth successive away Premier League game leaves Chelsea seven points off the top four.

They started well, but under the pressure of a vociferous City Ground crowd, and a buoyed Nottingham Forest, they were unable to maintain that.

Potter's side only managed one shot in the second half, despite him turning to his bench and making five changes in an attempt to change the pattern of the game.

He is yet to name the same side as Chelsea boss. Consistency needs to come, both in team selection and in results, soon.