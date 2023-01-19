Hibs plan minute's applause in derby to honour fan

Hibs have urged all supporters at Sunday's Edinburgh derby to join a minute's applause in memory of fan Iain Matthews.

The 61-year-old "true Hibee" died before last weekend's game against Dundee United and the mark of respect will be held in the 61st minute of the Scottish Cup tie with Hearts.

Matthews' son Daniel will join members of the Hibs board in the directors box on Sunday.

"Beloved father, brother and uncle and lifelong Hibee," a Hibs statement said. "Gone but never forgotten. RIP Iain Matthews."