We asked for your opinions on what business Crystal Palace need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Scott: Where do you start? Despite being mid-table on 22 points we are really in trouble. Performances have been dire and our next run of games is horrendous. Yet, we still have no activity in the transfer market. For me, we need at least two decent central midfielders to come in and a striker. That is the minimum to get us through to the summer.

Chris: Palace have not been able to replace Conor Gallagher and are desperately in need of a creative, dynamic attacking midfielder. They will then be able to play Mateta and/or Edouard in their natural positions and they will score goals. If not then they could get sucked into the bottom eight teams, of which any three could be relegated.

Derek: We are still crying out for somebody capable of scoring from the numerous chances that we create. It's not rocket science!

Neil: We've made great strides but Zaha cannot do it on his own. We need an instinctive striker, a poacher, someone who will put the ball in the net.

Lionel: Palace need an out-and-out striker. Danny Ings would be perfect as it sounds like Villa want to unload.

Mark: We desperately need a striker, plus do what it takes to bring Conor Gallagher back from Chelsea.