🎧 Magical Mitoma and FA Cup dreams
- Published
A new episode of BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited is available for you to download now.
Former Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens joins the team to talk about the Seagulls' and his career, while goalkeeper Jason Steele discusses the club's FA Cup run and his team-mates.
Plus, journalist Ahmed Shooble from The Athletic helps us preview Saturday's visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Skip twitter post by BBC Sport Sussex
💥Albion Unlimited podcast— BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) January 31, 2023
Ex #bhafc midfielder @8stephens on Bloom vision, promotion memories & magical Mitoma, 🧤 Jason Steele on 🏆FA Cup hopes & @AhmedShooble on #afcb game.
📲 👉 https://t.co/2aEhH8dX7T pic.twitter.com/nyrtytWXem
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by BBC Sport Sussex