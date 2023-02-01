'Michniewicz interested in Aberdeen job'

Poland's former World Cup head coach, Czeslaw Michniewicz, is interested in the vacant Aberdeen managerial position. (Press & Journal), external

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has refused to be drawn on whether he will enter the race to be new permanent manager. (Press & Journal), external

Defender Mattie Pollock says he was not put off joining Aberdeen on loan from Watford despite Jim Goodwin exiting as manager shortly before the move was completed. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.